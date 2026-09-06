Community designs, deals encourage new library card sign ups in Soldotna

Transactions at the Soldotna Public Library are getting more colorful. The facility debuted a set of limited edition, locally designed library cards during a celebration Tuesday.

The library’s existing card has a simple, bright green color.

Jake Dye / KDLL Maya Sanchez is recognized as youth winner of a contest to design new library cards at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

The new designs were sourced from an art contest. The big reveal kicked off National Library Card Sign-Up Month . Soldotna estimates more than 75,000 people visited the library last year. And there are more Soldotna library card holders than there are people who live in Soldotna.

Maya Sanchez won the contest’s youngest age category. His card is a drawing of a moose illuminated under stars and the northern lights.

“I chose our most representative animal,” Sanchez said. “And I chose the northern lights — it represents something special and something meaningful.”

Sanchez says he likes coming to the library because it’s a peaceful place with kind people.

Jake Dye / KDLL Ty Spitler is recognized as teen winner of a contest to design new library cards at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

In the teen division, Ty Spitler took home first. Her design shows a bookshelf behind an outline of Alaska filled with mountains and the Big Dipper. Spitler says reading changes lives.

“I just wanted something that reflected both Alaska and our library,” she said. “And, the importance of books. Books have always been important to me.”

Adult winner Christina Posma knows how important the Soldotna library is. She worked there as a teenager and now brings her toddler every week for story time.

Jake Dye / KDLL Christina Posma is recognized as adult winner of a contest to design new library cards at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

“We pick out seven new books and we read those three or four times every week, and then I finally get to refresh in the next week,” she said. “I also am an avid reader.”

Posma’s design features a bear fishing in a river with a mountain in the background. But instead of salmon, the bear is snagging books.

Readers can pick up a new card with one of the three new designs by exchanging their old card, or signing up for a new card. That requires a photo ID and proof of address.

For this month only, your card will get you more than just access to their fifty-thousand-plus books, DVDs and other materials. The library is partnering with around two dozen Soldotna businesses to provide special offers and discounts.

Everyone visiting the library will also be entered into a raffle each time they check out materials, with a limit of one entry per day. The new card designs are free while supplies last.

Jake Dye / KDLL People pack the community room at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, for an unveiling of a series of limited edition library cards on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

September Library Card Sign Up Month Perks

