Early local election results favor incumbents

Thousands of voters took to the polls Tuesday around the Kenai Peninsula to pick representatives for multiple state and federal office.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL Robert Peterkin waives a sign supporting Bernadette Wilson on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.

On central Kenai Peninsula voters’ ballots were candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House, Alaska governor, candidates for State House and a ballot proposition. Voters on the southern Kenai Peninsula also considered candidates for a new state senator to replace Republican Gary Stevens, who is not seeking reelection.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL Poll workers assist Soldotna Precinct voters on Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026 in Soldotna, Alaska.

The top four vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November. None of the central Kenai Peninsula’s legislative seats have more than four candidates running, so all who appeared on the primary ballot are virtually guaranteed to appear on the November ballot. The General Election will use ranked-choice voting to determine a winner in each race.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a steady stream of voters filed in and out of the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex and the Soldotna Field House. The neighboring facilities host multiple precincts. This year is the first time the field house is being used as a polling location, and voting booths were arranged on the facility’s multi-sport court.

In Kenai, Robert Peterkin was waiving signs for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bernadette Wilson on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of the Kenai Spur Highway and Bridge Access Road. He’s a business owner and says he thinks Wilson will make it easier to do business in Alaska.

“I like that she's for accountability and that she wants to get control of the state spending, and she believes that we shouldn't steal from the permanent fund to pay our bills,” he said.

Peterkin says he’s voting a totally Republican ticket – he favors incumbent Dan Sullivan for U.S. Senate and Nick Begich III for U.S. House. He said he was surprised not to see more people waiving signs or otherwise rallying for their candidate-of-choice on Tuesday.

“I'm for big oil and I'm for the gas line and I'm for keeping the state open,” he said. “Those are our guys.”

Polls closed at 8 p.m. The Alaska Division of Elections published its first round of unofficial election results between 8:45 and 9 p.m. on its website .

Local results

Editorial note: Results are as of 10:46 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2026.

House District 7

State House District 7 covers Kenai and Soldotna. Incumbent Republican Rep. Justin Ruffridge is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Kate Veh.

With all six precincts reporting, Ruffridge leads Veh by 1,579 votes.



Justin Ruffridge 2,409 74.37% Kate Veh 830 25.63% Total 3,239 100%

House District 8

State House District 8 covers the Kenai Peninsula north of Tustumena Lake, including Nikiski, Sterling, Hope, Cooper Landing and Bear Creek.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Bill Elam is running for reelection against nonpartisan challengers Nissa Savage and Frank Quinn.

With all precincts reporting, Elam is leading with 73.63% of votes cast.

Bill Elam 3,012 73.63% Nissa Savage 677 16.55% Frank Quinn 402 9.83% Total 4,091 100%

Southern Kenai Peninsula

House District 6

House District 6 covers the southern Kenai Peninsula, including Kasilof, Ninilchik, Homer and Seldovia. Incumbent Republican Rep. Sarah Vance is running against nonpartisan challenger Brent Johnson.

With seven of nine precincts reporting, Johnson leads Vance by 545 votes.



Brent Johnson 2,811 55.37% Sarah Vance 2,266 44.63% Total 5,077 100%

Senate District C

Senate District C covers the southern Kenai Peninsula and Seward, including Homer, Ninilchik and Seldovia. The seat has long been held by current Senate President Republican Gary Stevens, who is not running for reelection.

Republican Kodiak Rep. Louise Stutes is running for the seat alongside Heath Smith and Carrie Harris, who are both also Republicans.

With 19 of 21 precincts reporting, Stutes leads with 47.98% of votes.



Louise Stutes 3,271 47.98% Heath Smith 2,672 39.2% Carrie Harris 874 12.82% Total 6,817 100%