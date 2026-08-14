Three vie for vacant Kalifornsky assembly seat

Three people are vying to fill the vacant Kalifornsky seat on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly. The group’s seven sitting members will pick one candidate to serve until the borough election in November.

Among the applicants are a former assembly member, a former Oklahoma mayor and a speech-language pathologist with the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District.

Brent Hibbert represented Kalifornsky on the assembly from 2017 to 2024, when he reached his term limit. He owned Alaska Cab for more than three decades and sits on the Kenai River Special Management Area Board.

Teresa Mullican is a former mayor and city commissioner of Elk City, Oklahoma, and ran for the assembly’s Kalifornsky seat in 2025. According to a statement submitted by Mullican with her application, she has lived in Alaska for over a decade and describes herself as a “free-thinking conservative individual.”

“I believe I have the skills and experience required for this position,” Mullican wrote. “I am eager to learn and be an asset for the Assembly, the people in the Borough and your unique way of life.”

Annarose “Noelle” Phillips is a graduate of Skyview High School who has worked for the school district for almost two decades as a speech-language pathologist. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Otterbein College and a master’s degree in speech and hearing sciences from Washington State University.

“As a parent and longtime resident, I care deeply about the future of our Borough,” Phillips wrote in her application. “I know there are important choices ahead as we balance taxes, essential services, and community needs. I would bring lifelong local knowledge, an open mind, and a genuine commitment to serving all Borough residents.”

Whoever is appointed will replace Scott Griebel, who resigned from the assembly in July to take a job with the borough. The assembly is scheduled to pick an appointee at their next meeting on Tuesday. Whoever they appoint will serve until the next election, when voters will pick someone to finish out Griebel’s three-year term, which is up in 2027.

The borough is also currently accepting applications for a separate assembly vacancy. Michael Hicks resigned from the assembly’s central seat late last month before moving out-of-state. Whoever the assembly appoints to replace Hicks will serve until the Nov. 3 election. The borough is accepting applications through Wednesday.

Borough voters will also decide three separate assembly seats this election cycle. The Kenai seat held by Assembly President Ryan Tunseth, the Sterling/Funny River seat held by Dale Eicher and the Homer seat held by Kelly Cooper will all also be on the ballot.