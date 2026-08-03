Documentary tells the story of Flaco, the owl that got free from the Central Park Zoo

An owl captivated New Yorkers and people around the world when it got free from the Central Park Zoo and made a life in the wild in the city. Flaco was a Eurasian eagle owl, the only one living outside of captivity in North America. The documentary “Wild Inside” tells the story of Flaco.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Penny Lane, the film’s director.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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