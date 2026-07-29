Child water safety: What Stewie the Duck (and the family that created him) want you to know

Kim and Stew Leonard, of the Stew Leonard’s Grocery Store chain in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, lost their son in a devastating drowning accident when he was a toddler.

The Leonards turned their grief into action, launching a charity, swim school, a song and advocacy work. They join host Robin Young for more on their tragedy and work to save families from their heartbreak.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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