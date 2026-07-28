An upcoming AI data center in western Kansas touts less water usage than irrigation farming
Artificial intelligence data centers have become the ire of communities across the country because of their high demand for resources like water.
The company behind a forthcoming project in western Kansas is touting its data center for using less water than a common industrial practice in that area: irrigation farming.
Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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