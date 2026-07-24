Sockeye slow to arrive on Kenai River

There are less sockeye salmon in the Kenai River than expected this summer, only a year after 2025’s record run. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game projected another strong run this year. But so far the stock is well below projections. And the department says it’s not certain when or if the salmon are going to show up.

This week, state sonars are counting about 20,000 Kenai River sockeye per day, on average. At this time last year, the same sonars were counting hundreds of thousands per day. And the total run to date was about six times higher last year at this time.

July is typically a busy time for sockeye fishing. The department says the peak of the sockeye run usually falls in mid- to late-July. That’s when people from around the state flock to the Kenai River to dipnet and sportfish.

Patrick Fowler coordinates management of Cook Inlet for the state’s sportfish division. At the rate things are going, he said Wednesday the number of sockeye returning to the Kenai River will be less than what the department predicted. But there may still be good fishing ahead.

“The counts coming in through the inriver sonar have been below what we expected at this time of year, but we are still expecting late run timing,” Fowler said. “So we’re hoping to see those counts pick up any time in the next few days, ideally, but we’re waiting on bated breath.”

Fowler said the department could still meet its escapement goals if the run picks up soon. But, if the counts stay low, the department may step in to protect the salmon that do show up. In the face of low returns, the department can reduce fishing limits or implement other gear and area restrictions. For now, he says the sportfish division is in a “holding pattern.” The department doesn’t know why the salmon they expected haven’t shown up.

“Right now we’re doing the best with the information that we have,” Fowler said.

In the meantime, low runs haven’t deterred anglers from hitting the river.

The Kenai River’s personal use dipnet fishery is open through July 31. Sport sockeye fishing is open in much of the Kenai River. The current per person limit is six sockeye per day and 12 in possession. Full sport fishing regulations can be found on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website at adfg.alaska.gov.