What is Cyclospora? Here's what to know about the parasite causing gastrointestinal illness outbreak
Here & Now’s Tiziana Dearing talks with Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease
physician in Dallas, about Cyclospora. Cyclospora is the parasite causing an
outbreak of gastrointestinal illness across the U.S. It is spread through contaminated
food and water, often linked to fresh produce. As of early July, the source
remains unidentified.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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