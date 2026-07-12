Kenai marks Fourth of July with flags, dinosaurs

Families packed the streets of Kenai last weekend to celebrate America's 250th birthday at the city's annual Fourth of July parade.

Jake Dye / KDLL A float representing Epperheimer, Inc., who were awarded best business in the Independence Day parade, proceeds down North Willow Street in Kenai, Alaska, on July 4, 2026.

The streets of Kenai were a sea of spangly red, white and blue. Kids chase candy while patriotic floats rolled by under overcast skies.

The Kenai Chamber of Commerce organizes the town’s Fourth of July parade every year. But Executive Director Samantha Springer said this summer is special.

“This was the 250th anniversary,” she said. “We were hoping that people would go all out with some of their floats, and I think they really did. People were excited.”

Jake Dye / KDLL A cohort representing the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Kenai Peninsula., who were awarded best organization in the Independence Day parade, proceeds down North Willow Street in Kenai, Alaska, on July 4, 2026.

A panel of judges honored standout parade entries with awards. Springer said Forever Dance, the best youth participant, impressed judges with their excitement and endurance.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kenai Peninsula were recognized as the best organization for their large, dinosaur-themed entourage of marching families. An award for best individual went to Gene Shadle, who rode the route in a small vehicle he made himself. Epperheimer Incorporated got the nod for best business, for a float that also featured dinosaurs.

Multiple floats portended this year’s upcoming elections. There were floats representing candidates for governor, state office and the United States congress.

But the Kenai Peninsula Borough was honored as the best political or government showing in the parade. Their float featured a cohort in period dress and a powdered wig on Borough Mayor Peter Micciche.

Jake Dye / KDLL Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche wears a powdered wig in the Independence Day parade while proceeding down North Willow Street in Kenai, Alaska, on July 4, 2026. The borough government earned best political or goverment entry in the parade.

After the parade, there was plenty to entertain attendees at the greenstrip.

“We had the dignitary dunk tank, we had the kids’ carnival going, we had the beer garden and live music, and more food vendors,” Springer said.

Putting on the Fourth of July festivities, Springer said, is a heavy lift for her staff of four. They wrangle participants and permits across a broad swath of Kenai in coordination with the city’s police and public safety organizations.

But the parade is something people look forward to.

“It just means a lot that people are that excited to be there, that they’re showing up that early,” Springer said. “It always blows my mind. Every year we have more people participate in that parade. It’s only grown.”

Springer said the chamber is already looking forward to next year, with an eye toward bringing on more volunteers to help facilitate all the action.