Griebel resigns from borough assembly

Scott Griebel is resigning from the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, effective July 7. Griebel was elected to the assembly’s District 1 – Kalifornsky seat in October 2025.

In a letter, Griebel says he is resigning from the assembly to take a job with the borough. Griebel is a former borough employee of 25 years and had moved to a private sector position before running for assembly.

In his resignation letter, Griebel described serving on the assembly as an “absolute honor” and says he hopes to continue his public service in his new role. He did not say what position he is taking at the borough.

Griebel’s departure marks a sort-of musical chairs for the assembly’s Kalifornsky seat, which covers the area between Kenai and Soldotna. During the last municipal election, Griebel ran against two candidates for a seat that opened with James Baisden’s resignation about a year ago.

“In my brief time with this group, I have witnessed individual respect, cooperation and understanding that is inspiring in these partisan times,” he wrote of the assembly.

The assembly will appoint a temporary replacement for Griebel, who will serve until the next borough election in November. Interested candidates can apply between July 8 and Aug. 23. An official replacement elected in November will serve the remainder of the seat’s three-year term, which expires next year.

Griebel could not be reached for comment Wednesday.