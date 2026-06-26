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Supreme Court affirms Trump immigration agenda, Vance downplays Nixon impeachment

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 26, 2026 at 7:57 AM AKDT
President Trump stands on stage after speaking at the opening of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
President Trump stands on stage after speaking at the opening of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd invite NPR’s Ron Elving and Semafor’s David Weigel to the Friday politics roundtable to discuss the week in politics.

There’s been political fallout from the Supreme Court’s immigration rulings on Thursday, and frustration is growing among congressional Republicans after President Trump scuttled the signing of a major bipartisan housing bill this week. Vice President JD Vance also remarked on Thursday that if it happened now, the Watergate scandal would be a “12-hour news story.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom