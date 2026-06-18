Virginia Democrat: 'There will be a lawsuit' over Bill Pulte's appointment as acting intelligence director
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, about concerns in the U.S. intelligence community about housing official Bill Pulte becoming acting director of national intelligence on Friday.
Pulte has used his current government position to find sensitive information about President Trump’s perceived enemies.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR