Election 2026: Here’s who’s running to represent the Kenai Peninsula in state office

June 1 was the registration deadline for candidates for state office. This year, all 40 seats in the Alaska House of Representatives are on the ballot. And on the central Kenai Peninsula, voters will pick between new and familiar faces when they head to the ballot box.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Justin Ruffridge is running for reelection to House District 7, which covers Kenai and Soldotna. He faces challenges from two candidates, Republican Daniel Cooper and Democrat Kate Veh.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Bill Elam also faces two nonpartisan challengers in his bid for the House District 8 seat. Frank Quinn, of Hope, and Nissa Savage, of Soldotna, are both running. District 8 covers the Kenai Peninsula north of Tustumena Lake, except for Kenai, Soldotna and Seward. The district includes Nikiski, Hope, Cooper Landing and Bear Creek.

On the southern Kenai Peninsula, incumbent Homer Republican Sarah Vance faces a challenge from nonpartisan candidate Brent Johnson for the State House’s District 6 seat. Johnson is a former Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly president who also ran against Vance in 2024. District 6 covers the peninsula south of Tustumena Lake, including Kasilof, Anchor Point, Homer and Seldovia.

Alaska’s Primary Election is Aug. 18. The top four vote-getters in each race advance to the General Election on Nov. 3. Because both of the central Kenai Peninsula’s state house races have less than four candidates, it is nearly certain all who’ve filed to run will also appear on the general election ballot.

Also this year, Kenai Peninsula voters will pick a new governor and cast votes for Alaska’s lone U.S. Representative. Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is also up for reelection.