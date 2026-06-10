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The unexpected origins of Lorem Ipsum, the world's most famous filler text

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 10, 2026 at 8:06 AM AKDT
CMYK color guide and lorem ipsum text. (Getty Images)
Getty Images
CMYK color guide and lorem ipsum text. (Getty Images)

“Lorem Ipsum Dolor Sit Amet.” It’s a string of text that’s become ubiquitous. Designed as a placeholder for work-in-progress documents, those quasi-Latin words now appear on mugs, tote bags and T-shirts. But why did this particular passage of bastardized Cicero become the industry’s default?

For years no one was quite sure, until science communicator Emily Zhang got to the bottom of it. Host Indira Lakshmanan talks with Zhang about the investigation she recently published on “Rabbit Hole,” a YouTube channel she created.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom