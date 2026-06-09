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State investigating death of Soldotna man

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published June 9, 2026 at 8:10 PM AKDT
Elyssa Loughlin
/
KYUK

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a man after finding his remains in a Soldotna home late last month. Troopers identified the man as 39-year-old Derek Berry, of Soldotna.

Trooper spokesman Austin McDaniel said Tuesday Berry was reported missing from the Soldotna area in early May by family members. McDaniel said troopers found Berry’s body while following up on the missing person report.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is looking into Berry’s death as suspicious due to evidence at the scene where Berry’s body was found. McDaniel said troopers have not yet received an autopsy report from the State Medical Examiner’s Office, but that the state investigates all unexpected deaths. He said there is no public safety risk associated with the case.
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Kenai Peninsula News
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara