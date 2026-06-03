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Chef José Andrés on humanitarian work, new cookbook and appearing in a Marvel comic

WBUR | By Emiko Tamagawa,
Robin Young
Published June 3, 2026 at 8:01 AM AKDT

James Beard Award-winning chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés was at the WBUR Festival in Boston this past weekend.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young sat down with Andrés for a talk about his humanitarian work, his new cookbook “Spain My Way: Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard,” and his appearance in the Marvel comic “Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish.”

The cover of "Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish" featuring chef José Andrés. (Courtesy of Mike Mignola)
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The cover of "Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish" featuring chef José Andrés. (Courtesy of Mike Mignola)

By José Andrés

Chicken croquetas

Chicken croquetas from “Spain My Way.” (Courtesy of Joan Pujol-Creus)

Bullit de peix (fish stew)

Bullit de peix from “Spain My Way.” (Courtesy of Joan Pujol-Creus)

From “Spain My Way: Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard” by José Andrés with Sam Chapple-Sokol. Copyright © 2026 by José Andrés. Excerpted by permission of Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Emiko Tamagawa
Robin Young
Robin Young is the award-winning host of Here & Now. Under her leadership, Here & Now has established itself as public radio's indispensable midday news magazine: hard-hitting, up-to-the-moment and always culturally relevant.
See stories by Robin Young