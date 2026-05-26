Hospital to buy Soldotna pharmacy in latest expansion effort

For the second time in as many weeks, Central Peninsula Hospital is announcing plans to expand its footprint in Soldotna. The hospital Friday said it will buy Soldotna Professional Pharmacy to offer more physician practices. The pharmacy is currently privately owned and is adjacent to the hospital’s main campus off Marydale Avenue.

The purchase is subject to approval by the hospital’s board of directors and by the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly . The borough owns the hospital. Buying the pharmacy building is expected to cost a little over two million dollars for 1.86 acres. That amount includes closing costs.

The hospital and Justin Ruffridge, who co-owns the pharmacy, say the purchase supports the hospital’s long-term plans. In a press release, Ruffridge says the pharmacy is working for a smooth transition. He’s currently representing the central Kenai Peninsula in the Alaska House of Representatives. The pharmacy will open in a new location early next year.

Earlier this year, the hospital announced a separate expansion effort. It’s relocating 55 administrative employees to the former JoAnn Fabrics storefront, also off Marydale Avenue. The change frees up space to improve laboratory equipment and to accommodate the hospital’s first-ever dedicated dermatologist.

The announcements come on the heels of changes to the hospital’s operating agreement with the borough. Earlier this month, assembly members amended that agreement, with the goal of clarifying responsibilities associated with the hospital’s process of acquiring property. The amendment was initiated by the hospital, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Among other things, the new rules would task the borough with inspecting property the hospital wants to acquire. The hospital would then be responsible for ensuring the site complies with the borough standards. Once the hospital takes possession, it would have exclusive control of the site.

The changes would also more than double the hospital’s annual lease cap, from $550,000 to $1.4 million. That’s a change the hospital pushed for. Central Peninsula Hospital Director of Government Affairs Bruce Richards says the new cap will cover new leases, including the one at the former JoAnn Fabrics store.

The hospital’s proposed pharmacy acquisition is being considered for introduction next Tuesday. A final vote is scheduled for mid-June.