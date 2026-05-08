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HEA tallies Board of Directors election results

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published May 8, 2026 at 5:32 PM AKDT
Homer Electric Association today has over 25,000 members.
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Homer Electric Association today has over 25,000 members.

Homer Electric Association’s Board of Directors will welcome familiar faces back to its central Kenai Peninsula seats. Incumbents triumphed after 3,898 ballots were tallied at the cooperative’s annual membership meeting Thursday. Board members serve three-year terms.

In District 1, which covers Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna, Jim Duffield was reelected after receiving 51.6% of more than 1,000 votes cast. He received just 32 more votes than challenger Patrick Parker. Duffield will also retain his roles as secretary and treasurer after a separate board vote.

In District 2, which covers parts of Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof, Dan Green was reelected. He received 60% of the 1,200 votes cast, beating out challenger Mitch Michaud.

On the southern peninsula, Peter Crimp will be a new face on the board. He replaces Jim Levine, who did not run for reelection and beat out Bob Day by 446 votes. District 3 covers Kasilof to Kachemak Bay and saw the highest voter participation, with more than 1,600 votes cast.

The board also reelected status quo board officers. Dan Furlong will continue serving as board president, Robert Wall will continue serving as vice president, Wayne Ogle will continue serving as deputy secretary and Jim Duffield will continue serving as secretary and treasurer.

Cooperative-wide, less than 15% of members voted in this year’s board election.

Disclaimer: Mitch Michaud also serves on KDLL’s Board of Directors.
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Kenai Peninsula News
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara