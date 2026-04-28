How did political violence become so common?

A man is charged after trying to attack President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. But experts say focusing on a single incident misses the bigger picture; threats against public officials are rising across parties, and the U.S. is in a heightened threat environment driven by politics and deeper forces shaping modern violence.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with political violence researcher Jacob Ware.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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