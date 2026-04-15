© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early Kenai special ballots results favor new election date

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published April 15, 2026 at 5:06 PM AKDT
Kenai Deputy Clerk Logan Parks (left) assists a voter during the city's special election on Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Kenai Deputy Clerk Logan Parks (left) assists a voter during the city's special election on Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.

Kenai appears poised to move regular city elections from October to November after a special election Tuesday.

Preliminary results show the two ballot propositions put before voters passed with more than 80% support. The results, though not the outcome, of the special election could change when 88 absentee and question ballots are counted. The results will become official when certified by the Kenai City Council, scheduled for early May 6.

The first proposition amends the city charter to bump Kenai’s regular election day back a month, from the first Tuesday in October to the first Tuesday in November. Of the 189 votes cast, 89.4% supported the change.

Proposition 1

Kenai No. 1

Kenai No. 2

Kenai No. 3

All

Yes

71

55

43

169

89.4%

No

9

3

8

20

10.6%

The second Kenai proposition reschedules the city’s upcoming regular election from October to November. And it gives the city council the authority to set future election dates. Of the 188 votes cast, 80.3% supported the change.

Proposition 2

Kenai No. 1

Kenai No. 2

Kenai No. 3

All

Yes

61

50

40

151

80.3%

No

19

8

10

37

19.7%

If Kenai’s preliminary results hold, the city will become the latest government entity to align local and state elections. Tuesday’s election came less than a year after a majority of all Kenai Peninsula voters approved the same change for borough elections. Soldotna followed soon after.

Supporters hope the move will boost turnout in local elections. Turnout in local races is historically higher during federal election years.

During a meeting last year, Kenai’s top election official told the council keeping the city and borough election dates aligned would save the city more than $20,000 per election. That’s because it costs the city about three times as much to run an election alone than when it partners with the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
Tags
Kenai Peninsula News
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara