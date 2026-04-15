'Cherry Baby' by Rainbow Rowell explores marriage, weight and living in a GLP-1-obsessed world

Host Deborah Becker speaks with best-selling author Rainbow Rowell about her new novel “Cherry Baby.”

It centers around Cherry, whose disintegrating marriage is complicated by the success of her husband’s comic strip, which features a wide-hipped, double-chinned character named Baby who fans continually conflate with Cherry.

Book excerpt: ‘Cherry Baby’

By Rainbow Rowell

Excerpt taken from “Cherry Baby” by Rainbow Rowell. Shared courtesy of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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