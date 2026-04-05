An author and former detective on Norway's Easter tradition of reading crime fiction

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

When I think of Easter, I think of chocolate and bunnies and colorful eggs - and binging crime novels in a secluded mountain cabin? It's called paskekrim, or Easter crime, and it's a tradition in Norway that's more than 100 years old. Here to explain is Jorn Lier Horst. He's a former police investigator and the author of many thrillers and detective novels, including most recently "The Lake." Welcome, Jorn.

JORN LIER HORST: Thank you.

RASCOE: Part of it is that Norwegians get a lot of time off over Easter. So how was your paskekrim? And what did you do this year?

HORST: I read crime novels all year and watch TV shows all year, but this is a tradition that goes more than 100 years back to the Easter of 1923, when a crime novel titled "The Bergen Train Was Robbed Last Night." It was launched through a dramatic front-page newspaper advertisement that many believed was real. People believed that the train to Bergen was robbed, and it created a lot of buzz. And the book and the campaign was a huge success, and it's often seen as the start of this tradition. And ever since, I think skilled marketers have known how to tap into this tradition and make the most of it.

RASCOE: Is it a marketing stunt or is it more than that?

HORST: Well, it's a marketing thing, and the Nordic crime novels has become some kind of a brand. You know, if you're going to eat salmon, you will choose the Norwegian salmon. If you're going to have a red wine, you might go to the Californian wine, like a brand and tradition.

RASCOE: What fits the bill for paskekrim? Does anything go? Does it have to be murder mysteries? Or does it have to have a secluded cabin, or does that just help?

HORST: (Laughter) I think it's everything Nordic noir, dark crime stories from the Nordic countries. But lately it has been more like what I call cozy crime with, well, this is a murder, but what is quite cozy.

RASCOE: I love a thriller, but I also love, like, a cozy murder mystery, you know, not too heavy, just kind of like "Matlock" or "Murder She Wrote," just very cozy.

HORST: (Laughter) Well, me myself, I've been writing crime novels for 20 years, and I'm writing what we call realistic police procedures using my background as a homicide detective. But, you know, Norway, it's kind of a mystery how we have this tradition in Norway because Norway and the Nordic countries are, like, the most quiet and peaceful corner on the Earth. When I was working as a homicide detective, we had - my police district was like 500,000 inhabitants, and we were kind of lucky if we had a murder each year that we had something to investigate. So maybe that is the answer. We have to invent all these dark happenings to get over part of it.

RASCOE: Today is Easter, and it's never too late to pick up a new book. Do you have any recommendations for us?

HORST: It was you that mentioned my latest in translation, called "The Lake." And I actually got that idea in a bar. If you meet an author in a bar, you should never go up to him and tell him, I got a good story for a novel. Don't do that.

RASCOE: (Laughter).

HORST: Authors not like that, but this guy did. He started the conversation by telling me, I know where a body is hidden. And that is a good way to start a conversation with a crime fiction author. So if you read "The Lake," you will get the whole story.

RASCOE: That was crime fiction author, Jorn Lier Horst. Thank you so much for joining us.

HORST: Thank you for having me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.