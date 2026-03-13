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Voter registration deadline is Sunday for Kenai special election

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:29 PM AKDT
Voters fill out ballots on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 in Ninilchik, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Voters fill out ballots on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 in Ninilchik, Alaska.

Sunday is the voter registration for people wanting to cast a ballot in Kenai’s special election next month. On Apr. 14, city voters will consider two ballot propositions concerning when the city holds its elections.

Currently, Kenai’s municipal elections are held on the first Tuesday in October. The first ballot proposition going before voters would bump that to early November, in alignment with when state and federal elections are held.

It’s a change the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the City of Soldotna recently made.

Proponents of the change hope holding elections on the same day will boost voter turnout in local elections. Traditionally, more people vote in state and federal elections than in borough and city elections.

The second ballot proposition going before voters would tweak city code to give city council members the authority to change election dates moving forward, like in Soldotna. And it would set the upcoming election date for November.

During a city work session last year, Kenai’s city clerk said keeping the city and borough dates aligned will save the city money and allow it to continue partnering with the borough to administer elections.

Absentee in-person voting starts March 30 and Election Day is April 14. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the upcoming special election, including the full ballot proposition language, is available on Sunday is the voter registration for people wanting to cast a ballot in Kenai’s special election next month. On Apr. 14, city voters will consider two ballot propositions concerning when the city holds its elections.

Currently, Kenai’s municipal elections are held on the first Tuesday in October. The first ballot proposition going before voters would bump that to early November, in alignment with when state and federal elections are held.

It’s a change the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the City of Soldotna recently made.

Proponents of the change hope holding elections on the same day will boost voter turnout in local elections. Traditionally, more people vote in state and federal elections than in borough and city elections.

The second ballot proposition going before voters would tweak city code to give city council members the authority to change election dates moving forward, like in Soldotna. And it would set the upcoming election date for November.

During a city work session last year, Kenai’s city clerk said keeping the city and borough dates aligned will save the city money and allow it to continue partnering with the borough to administer elections.

Absentee in-person voting starts March 30 and Election Day is April 14. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the upcoming special election, including the full ballot proposition language, is available on the city’s website.

Alaskans can register to vote online.
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Kenai Peninsula News
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara