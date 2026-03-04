The Trump administration agrees to restore online access to climate risk data — for now

Last year, environmental and farming groups came together to sue the Trump administration’s U.S. Department of Agriculture after the agency abruptly deleted several webpages containing mapping and data tools that helped farmers prepare for extreme weather.

Last week, the USDA settled the lawsuit, agreeing to restore the webpages and, additionally, the agency agreed to share its climate-related data sources with farmers.

Grist reporter Frida Garza joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to break down what farmers lost in the months the webpages disappeared, and what they stand to gain now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

