Epstein survivor on former Prince Andrew's arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of “misconduct in public office. Authorities in the U.K. said last week they investigating whether Andrew sent confidential trade documents to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince was previously stripped of his royal titles over his ties to Epstein and sexual abuse allegations from Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Liz Stein, an Epstein survivor and anti-trafficking advocate, joins us.

