Lawyer representing Epstein survivors reacts to Maxwell's deposition and DOJ unredacting some files

The Department of Justice unredacted some names in the released Epstein files after some Congress members accused the DOJ of protecting convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators.

This comes after a small group of lawmakers were given access to unredacted versions of the released files.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Spencer Kuvin, an attorney representing several Epstein survivors, about these names that were unredacted and responds to Ghislaine Maxwell’s deposition in front of the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR