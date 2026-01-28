Threats against politicians increase

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid at a town hall event in Minneapolis, one day after Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost was assaulted in Utah. Threats against members of Congress have increased in recent years, according to data from the U.S. Capitol police.

We talk with NBC News reporter Raquel Coronell Uribe about the attack on Rep. Omar and the growing threat against members of Congress.

