How the 'Wimpy Kid' is changing the face of Plainville, Massachusetts
Jeff Kinney, the creator of the hit kids’ book series “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” and his wife Julie have been investing in their hometown of Plainville, Massachusetts.
First, they opened a bookstore called An Unlikely Story. Now, a beer garden is scheduled to open this spring, with other projects planned.
Host Robin Young tours the store and the beer garden site with Jeff and Julie Kinney.
