Soldotna troopers plead not guilty to federal civil rights violations

Two Soldotna-based Alaska State Troopers pleaded not guilty in federal court in Anchorage yesterday to one count each of violating a Kenai man’s civil rights.

A federal grand jury indicted 43-year-old Jason Woodruff and 50-year-old Joseph Miller last month over their alleged conduct during a violent 2024 arrest in Kenai . It was a case of mistaken identity, and the federal indictment says Woodruff and Miller deprived a person of their right to be free from unreasonable seizures and use of unreasonable force by law enforcement.

The federal government says Miller tased, hit and kicked the man without legal justification, causing him bodily injury, and that Woodruff unreasonably used his police dog to bite the man, even though the man did not pose a threat.

Woodruff and Miller face separate criminal charges in state court. State prosecutors say body-worn cameras captured the incident. Charging documents say the two troopers later learned they’d arrested the wrong person, who was a relative of another man wanted for failing to appear for a 10-day jail sentence.

One day after entering not guilty pleas in the federal case, a state judge agreed to bump back the trooper’s pending state trial, which had previously been scheduled for early February .

Lawyers for Woodruff and Miller argued in state court Friday the trial should be delayed.

Matthew Widmer represents Miller in both cases. He says they need time to square discrepancies between state and federal evidence before proceeding.

“There are very possible pitfalls here, where a defense to the allegations in one case could fundamentally destroy his ability to successfully combat another because of information we don't have,” he said.

But Assistant Attorney General Daniel Shorey says the victim’s position is that “justice delayed is justice denied.” This May will mark two years since the arrest.

“Quote: I also don't think there should be delay due to competing prosecutions, as there is no jeopardy associated with parallel proceedings between federal and state court,” said Shorey, quoting the victim’s attorney, Darryl Thompson.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews agreed, in part, with both sides. Just as the victim in the case is entitled to his day in court, Matthews says the two defendants are entitled to due process under the law.

“Justice needs to be provided for all concerned, and a complete record and a complete opportunity for everyone to have full and fair disclosure of information about what people are going to say, or have said, I should say, and the information that's out there is critical,” he said. “Defendants are entitled to due process. The State is entitled to due process.”

Miller and Woodruff are next scheduled to appear in state court Feb. 11 in Kenai. Their next appearance in federal court is set for Feb. 23 in Anchorage. Neither Miller nor Woodruff were arrested in either case.

Both were put on administrative leave after the Alaska Department of Public Safety learned of the incident during a routine use-of-force review. Miller is no longer employed by the state, and the police dog – K9 Olex – was released from the department. Woodruff is still employed by the state, but is on administrative leave.