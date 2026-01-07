© 2026 KBBI
What are the Trump administration's goals with Greenland?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 7, 2026 at 7:55 AM AKST
Houses covered by snow are seen from the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 6, 2025. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Houses covered by snow are seen from the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 6, 2025. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that President Trump wants to buy Greenland, not invade it, according to the New York Times.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Indira Lakshmanan look at the administration’s goals with the territory and in the entire Western Hemisphere. They speak with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh. He’s a senior research associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s security studies program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

