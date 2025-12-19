Maui is phasing out thousands of short-term rentals to create more housing for locals

For many people, Maui is the perfect paradise to visit. But all that tourism is making housing for the locals who live there too expensive. In response, Maui’s local government passed a law this month phasing out thousands of short-term vacation rentals.

Hawai’i Public Radio’s Catherine Cluett Pactol joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to explain how the law will work and why so many locals support it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR