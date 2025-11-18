© 2025 KBBI
Public health advocate and nutritionist Marion Nestle tells readers 'What to Eat Now'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:42 AM AKST
The cover of "What to Eat Now" and author Marion Nestle.
Courtesy of FSG Books and Peter Menzel
The cover of "What to Eat Now" and author Marion Nestle.

In 2006, nutritionist and public health advocate Marion Nestle published the landmark book “What to Eat,” which guided readers through the grocery store and showed how to make good eating choices.

Now Nestle has a new book, “What to Eat Now: The Indispensable Guide to Good Food, How to Find It, and Why it Matters,” and she joins host Jane Clayson to talk about it.

Here & Now Newsroom