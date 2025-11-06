Kenai unveils airport bronze bear sculptures

Kenai’s regional airport just got a lot grizzlier. The city unveiled a sculpture garden Thursday between the terminal’s arrival and departure doors that features three life-sized brown bears cast in bronze. The sow and two cubs are posed in a rock garden.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL Kenai Mayor Henry Knackstedt stands next to a bronze bear sculpture at the Kenai Municipal Airport on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.

A crowd of dozens crammed into the airport’s northeast corner to see the bear statues unveiled.

Mary Bondurant is the city’s interim airport manager and helped spearhead fundraising for the project. She welcomed the attendees with a message from the Kenaitze Indian Tribe, invoking “Grandfather Gaga,” which is the Dena’ina word for brown bear.

“Grandfather Gaga, we are entering your forest,” said Bondurant. “We won't stay long, and we won't take much. We ask that you grant a safe passage while we are here.”

Efforts to bring the three bronze bears to Kenai started two years ago . The installation had an estimated cost of around $200,000. But Bondurant said Thursday the actual cost came in under budget – around $172,000. In September, it picked up a $25,000 grant from the Rasmuson Foundation that pushed the project to more than 90% of its fundraising goal.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL Kenai Mayor Henry Knackstedt (center) and artist Stan Watts (second from right) help unveil a bronze bear sculpture garden at the Kenai Municipal Airport on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.

The bears were designed by the Utah-based artist Stan Watts, the owner, founder and master sculptor of Atlas Bronze Casting. His work includes multiple monuments displayed throughout the United States, including sculptures honoring Abraham Lincoln , Ida B. Wells , Rosa Parks and first responders during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Kenai Mayor Henry Knackstedt called the bronze bear installation a gift to the community and local businesses.

“This bear family sculpture stands as a reminder of what can happen when residents, businesses, nonprofits, tribal partners and city staff come together,” he said. “It reflects our shared values, pride in place, respect for our wildlife and strength for our community.”

After celebratory remarks, the crowd moved outside the airport to watch Knackstedt, Watts and others pull blankets off the three bear sculptures.

The unveiling is being followed by a “Meet the Artist” event at the Kenai Senior Center with Stan Watts. More information about the project can be found on the Kenai Bronze Bear Sculpture Project Facebook page.