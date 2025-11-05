Heavy snowfall forecast for interior Kenai Peninsula

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the interior Kenai Peninsula, impacting Turnagain Pass, Moose Pass, Summit Lake and Hope. The agency’s Anchorage office forecasts between eight and twelve inches of snowfall is possible along the highway.

Periods of heavy snowfall Thursday could cause hazardous driving conditions in those communities, including icy roads and snow buildup due to low temperatures. Snowfall is expected to be heaviest in the mid-to-late afternoon and end by Friday morning.

Up-to-date road conditions can be found on the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities’ interactive road map .

As winter arrives in Southcentral, the department also recommends drivers prepare their vehicles for winter driving conditions. That includes ensuring cars have sufficient tire pressure and an operational defroster, heater, battery and lights. The department also suggests carrying provisions in case of an emergency, including flares, candles, blankets, food and a shovel.

While traveling in winter, drivers should reduce speeds according to weather conditions, give snow removal equipment room, drive with headlights on, watch for ice on bridges and overpasses and leave plenty of room for stopping. Studded tires are also allowed through May 1st of next year.