Former Kenai church leader pleads not guilty to child sex crime charges

A former Jehovah's Witness church leader pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 20 felony criminal counts of sexual abuse and sexual assault of minors. That’s after a Kenai Grand Jury indicted 45-year-old Aaron “Scott” Merritt last week in a case the Kenai Police Department began investigating in 2002.

The alleged abuse occurred between 1998 and 2002, while Merritt was a ministerial servant at the former Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Kenai, according to the Alaska Department of Law. The Kenai Police Department confirmed Monday that the church location no longer exists. He’s accused of sexually abusing, and in some instances sexually assaulting, four girls who were 5 to 14 years old and members of the church congregation.

Prosecutors say Kenai police first began investigating Merritt for sexual abuse of a minor in 2002 after receiving an allegation against him. But investigators didn’t have enough evidence at the time to prosecute him. In 2021, more people alleged abuse, investigators discovered new information and evidence and the department reopened the case.

Since his arrest last week, Merritt has been held at Kenai’s Wildwood Correctional Complex. He appeared in court Tuesday, handcuffed and with a police escort.

Superior Court Judge Jason Gist set Merritt’s bail at $250,000 cash, with a requirement that Merritt have a court-appointed third-party custodian if he makes bail. Merritt is also prohibited from contacting victims and having any contact with minors, including four of his five children.

Both of Kenai’s two other Superior Court judges have recused themselves from Merritt’s case. Judge Lance Joanis said he’s known Merritt and his wife for more than a decade.

Merritt said Tuesday he had not been able to speak with an attorney since he was arrested. Gist assigned him a public defender, after Merritt said part of his income comes from government assistance.

A small group attended Tuesday’s hearing in person, and some joined remotely, including at least one woman Merritt is alleged to have abused. The woman, who called into the hearing, asked for stricter bail requirements.

Her mother made a similar request.

“He refused any assistance or any counseling or help at that time,” she said. “Since then, there have been more victims. And again, like my daughter, I believe that this man cannot be trusted with the public. He cannot be trusted. It went on for too long.”

Under Alaska law, the judge was required to set bail in the case. But at the hearing he said requiring a third-party custodian as a condition of Merritt’s release means he will remain in police custody until that custodian is assigned at a future court hearing.

Kenai police say their investigation of Merritt is ongoing. They’ve asked anyone with additional information or who might have been a victim to contact them at 907-283-7879.

Merritt’s next court date is set for Nov. 17.