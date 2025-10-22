© 2025 KBBI
Why Republicans have redrawn North Carolina's congressional districts

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 22, 2025 at 8:01 AM AKDT

On Wednesday, North Carolina Republicans approved new congressional maps aimed at bolstering their chances at holding onto Congress during next year’s midterm elections.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with political scientist Chris Cooper about the redistricting battles that have been sparked by President Trump’s push for gerrymandered maps that could boost Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom