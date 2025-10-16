Assembly members to get first raise in 25 years

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members are getting a raise for the first time in more than 25 years. That’s after the group unanimously approved the change Tuesday.

Starting July 1, 2026, assembly members will get paid $150 more per month for their service. Assembly members will make $550 per month, while the assembly president will make $650 per month. Assembly members last increased their monthly stipends in 2000.

Outgoing Assembly President Peter Ribbens proposed the change. He says increasing the pay will incentivize people to serve on the time-intensive assembly.

“I don't think any of us here is here because of the compensation that we get, but it is a factor, he said. “I think it's important for us to encourage qualified people to run to be on the assembly. And being compensated is a component of it.”

The raise won’t apply to Ribbens or to the other four assembly members whose terms end this month.

In addition to their monthly stipend, assembly members are eligible for borough health and life insurance benefits and a $25 monthly allowance for internet access.