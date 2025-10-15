Borough swears in new assembly members

The Kenai Peninsula Borough swore in five new assembly members Tuesday, the same night the sitting assembly certified the results of last week’s election. The new members won’t take their seats on the dais until the next assembly meeting later this month.

Joining the assembly are Scott Griebel in the Kalifornsky district, Lenora Niesen in the Nikiski district, Sargeant Truesdell in the Soldotna district, Dale Eicher in the Sterling/Funny River district and Michael Hicks in the Central district.

Assembly comments Tuesday were a mix of farewells to departing members and welcomes to the new group.

Outgoing assembly member James Baisden, who resigned earlier this year, offered incoming members some advice.

“Enjoy it and try to develop friendships up here,” he said. “Don't take it personal. I think you see the group that's up here right now. We might not – we might not agree with everything, but at the end of the day, I hope they've enjoyed having me up here.”

Homer representative Kelly Cooper emphasized the importance of the assembly’s work.

“This body is a really diverse group, and it's not political,” she said. “It's not partisan. It’s people coming from their communities that really, really care about where we are and what we're doing, and I would say it's not sexy, but it's foundational. And it’s really important that we pay attention to the foundation.”

Before adjourning for the last time, the five outgoing assembly members received plaques for “outstanding and dedicated public service.”