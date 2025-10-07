Early election results favor new local election date, oppose hand-counting ballots

Election results are unofficial until certified by the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly and city councils. The following results are as of 12:45 a.m. Oct. 8.

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly

District 1, Kalifornsky (2-year term)

The Kalifornsky district includes the area between Kenai and Soldotna on the western side of the Kenai Peninsula. Whoever is elected will serve the remaining two years of the term started by James Baisden, who resigned earlier this year.



Scott Griebel 335 56.6% Teresa Mullican 98 16.6% Joan Corr 152 25.7% Write-ins 7 1.2% Total 592

District 3, Nikiski (3-year term)

The Nikiski district covers the northern Kenai Peninsula and communities across Cook Inlet, including Tyonek and Beluga. Lenora Niesen, who ran unopposed, will replace Peter Ribbens, who currently serves as assembly president.



Lenora Niesen 523 97.8% Write-ins 12 2.2% Total 535

District 4, Soldotna (3-year term)

The Soldotna district covers the city of Soldotna, as well as parts of Mackey and Sports lakes areas. Whoever is elected will replace Tyson Cox, who is being term limited out after serving for six years.



Sargeant Truesdell 405 67.3% Mitch Michaud 83 13.8% Nick Conner 106 17.6% Write-ins 8 1.3% Total 602

District 5, Sterling/Funny River (1-year term)

Whoever is elected will serve a one-year term. That’s the remainder of former assembly member Bill Elam’s term. Elam was elected to the state legislature last year. The seat is currently held by Leslie Morton, who was appointed earlier this year .



Dale Eicher 544 69.8% Leslie Morton 193 24.8% Sadie Friedman 41 5.3% Write-ins 1 0.1% Total 779

District 7, Central (3-year term)

The Central district covers communities west of Tustumena Lake, including Nikolaevsk, Ninilchik and Kasilof. Whoever is elected will replace Brent Johnson, who is being term limited out after serving for six years.

Michael Hicks 643 92.1% Write-ins 55 7.9% Total 698

Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education

District 1, Kalifornsky (3-year term)

Patti Truesdell 201 33.3% Donna Anderson 192 31.8% Shelby Oden 206 34.1% Write-ins 5 0.8% Total 604

District 6, East Peninsula (3-year term)

The East Peninsula district covers Cooper Landing, Hope and Seward. Mica VanBuskirk is running unopposed for the seat. She will replace outgoing board member Virginia Morgan.



Mica VanBuskirk 677 97.3% Write-ins 19 2.7% Total 696

District 9, South Peninsula

The South Peninsula district covers Anchor Point south, excluding Homer. It includes Fritz Creek, Voznesenka, Kachemak Selo and communities across Kachemak Bay including Seldovia, Nanwalek and Port Graham. Whoever is elected will replace Zen Kelly, who currently serves as board president.



Ash-Lee Waddell 552 64.6% Gayle Claus 294 34.4% Write-ins 9 1.1% Total 855

Ballot propositions

Prop. 1, Hand-count paper ballots for local elections

Proposition 1 would require that ballots cast in person on Election Day be counted by hand, rather than with electronic tabulators. The changes would become effective next year.



Yes 3,410 47.4% No 3,780 52.6% Total 7,190

Prop. 2, Establishing a recreation service area in Ninilchik

Proposition 2 would create a service area in Ninilchik that would pay for recreation services, such as the pool at the community's K-12 school.



Yes 116 30.3% No 267 69.7% Total 383

Prop. 3, Increasing the residential property tax exemption

Proposition 3 would increase the amount of property borough residents can exempt from borough taxes, from $50,000 to $75,000.



Yes 5,727 79.1% No 1,513 20.9% Total 7,240

Prop. 4, Annually adjusting the sales tax cap to inflation

Proposition 4 would tie the amount of sales tax the borough collects on large purchases for inflation. The amount would be adjusted annually and rounded to the nearest hundred dollars.



Yes 2,954 43.1% No 3,905 56.9% Total 6,859

Prop. 5, Aligning local and state election dates

Proposition 5 would move the borough's election date to November to align with state and federal elections.



Yes 4,636 64.4% No 2,561 35.6% Total 7,197

City of Kenai

Mayor

Henry Knackstedt 461 58.2% Alex Douthit 326 41.2% Write-ins 5 0.6% Total 792

City Council (two vacancies, three-year terms)

Victoria Askin 445 37.5% Bridget Grieme 402 33.9% Glenese Pettey 334 27.3% Write-ins 25 2.1% Total 1,186

City of Soldotna

City Council

Both city council candidates are running unopposed for reelection to their seats on the city council.

Seat D



Dave Carey 308 93.9% Write-ins 20 6.1% Total 328

Seat E



Lisa Parker 317 94.3% Write-ins 19 5.7% Total 336

Proposition 1, Annexation