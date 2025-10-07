© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Early election results favor new local election date, oppose hand-counting ballots

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 7, 2025 at 11:48 PM AKDT
Voters fill out ballots on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 in Ninilchik, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Voters fill out ballots on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 in Ninilchik, Alaska.

Election results are unofficial until certified by the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly and city councils. The following results are as of 12:45 a.m. Oct. 8.

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly

District 1, Kalifornsky (2-year term)

The Kalifornsky district includes the area between Kenai and Soldotna on the western side of the Kenai Peninsula. Whoever is elected will serve the remaining two years of the term started by James Baisden, who resigned earlier this year.

Scott Griebel33556.6%
Teresa Mullican9816.6%
Joan Corr15225.7%
Write-ins71.2%
Total592

District 3, Nikiski (3-year term)

The Nikiski district covers the northern Kenai Peninsula and communities across Cook Inlet, including Tyonek and Beluga. Lenora Niesen, who ran unopposed, will replace Peter Ribbens, who currently serves as assembly president.

Lenora Niesen52397.8%
Write-ins122.2%
Total535

District 4, Soldotna (3-year term)

The Soldotna district covers the city of Soldotna, as well as parts of Mackey and Sports lakes areas. Whoever is elected will replace Tyson Cox, who is being term limited out after serving for six years.

Sargeant Truesdell40567.3%
Mitch Michaud8313.8%
Nick Conner 10617.6%
Write-ins81.3%
Total602

District 5, Sterling/Funny River (1-year term)

Whoever is elected will serve a one-year term. That’s the remainder of former assembly member Bill Elam’s term. Elam was elected to the state legislature last year. The seat is currently held by Leslie Morton, who was appointed earlier this year.

Dale Eicher54469.8%
Leslie Morton19324.8%
Sadie Friedman 415.3%
Write-ins10.1%
Total779

District 7, Central (3-year term)

The Central district covers communities west of Tustumena Lake, including Nikolaevsk, Ninilchik and Kasilof. Whoever is elected will replace Brent Johnson, who is being term limited out after serving for six years.

Michael Hicks 64392.1%
Write-ins557.9%
Total698

Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education

District 1, Kalifornsky (3-year term)

Patti Truesdell 20133.3%
Donna Anderson19231.8%
Shelby Oden20634.1%
Write-ins50.8%
Total604

District 6, East Peninsula (3-year term)

The East Peninsula district covers Cooper Landing, Hope and Seward. Mica VanBuskirk is running unopposed for the seat. She will replace outgoing board member Virginia Morgan.

Mica VanBuskirk67797.3%
Write-ins192.7%
Total696

District 9, South Peninsula

The South Peninsula district covers Anchor Point south, excluding Homer. It includes Fritz Creek, Voznesenka, Kachemak Selo and communities across Kachemak Bay including Seldovia, Nanwalek and Port Graham. Whoever is elected will replace Zen Kelly, who currently serves as board president.

Ash-Lee Waddell55264.6%
Gayle Claus 29434.4%
Write-ins91.1%
Total855

Ballot propositions

Prop. 1, Hand-count paper ballots for local elections

Proposition 1 would require that ballots cast in person on Election Day be counted by hand, rather than with electronic tabulators. The changes would become effective next year.

Yes3,41047.4%
No3,78052.6%
Total7,190

Prop. 2, Establishing a recreation service area in Ninilchik

Proposition 2 would create a service area in Ninilchik that would pay for recreation services, such as the pool at the community's K-12 school.

Yes11630.3%
No26769.7%
Total383

Prop. 3, Increasing the residential property tax exemption

Proposition 3 would increase the amount of property borough residents can exempt from borough taxes, from $50,000 to $75,000.

Yes5,72779.1%
No1,51320.9%
Total7,240

Prop. 4, Annually adjusting the sales tax cap to inflation

Proposition 4 would tie the amount of sales tax the borough collects on large purchases for inflation. The amount would be adjusted annually and rounded to the nearest hundred dollars.

Yes2,95443.1%
No3,90556.9%
Total6,859

Prop. 5, Aligning local and state election dates

Proposition 5 would move the borough's election date to November to align with state and federal elections.

Yes4,63664.4%
No2,56135.6%
Total7,197

City of Kenai

Mayor

Henry Knackstedt46158.2%
Alex Douthit32641.2%
Write-ins50.6%
Total792

City Council (two vacancies, three-year terms)

Victoria Askin44537.5%
Bridget Grieme40233.9%
Glenese Pettey33427.3%
Write-ins252.1%
Total1,186

City of Soldotna

City Council

Both city council candidates are running unopposed for reelection to their seats on the city council.

Seat D

Dave Carey30893.9%
Write-ins206.1%
Total328

Seat E

Lisa Parker31794.3%
Write-ins195.7%
Total 336

Proposition 1, Annexation

City votersAnnexation votersTotal% of total
Yes225322854.8%
No 1632518845.2%
Total38828416
Kenai Peninsula News
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara