Hikers injured in Seward bear attack

The Exit Glacier Trail in Seward is closed until further notice after two people were attacked by a brown bear while hiking Wednesday. Alaska State Troopers say the hikers were roughly a quarter of a mile up the trail when they were attacked. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries after fighting off the bear.

A local hospital reported the attack to state troopers around 9 p.m. As of around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, state and wildlife troopers were assessing the area. Troopers are asking the public to be vigilant outdoors and to avoid the area.

The Exit Glacier Trail is part of Kenai Fjords National Park on the eastern Kenai Peninsula. The area has two trails that offer views of the glacier, including the 1.8 mile Glacier Overlook Loop and the 1.2 mile Glacier View Loop trail.

While recreating in the area, the National Park Service says people should be bear aware by carrying bear spray, talking loudly and hiking in groups. Dogs and other pets are not allowed on trails to avoid adding to the stress of bears or other wildlife.

The attack comes about a month after a woman in Kenai was mauled by a brown bear while jogging near her home. The woman was airlifted to an Anchorage hospital with serious injuries. According to an update shared this week to a GoFundMe page, the woman is back at home with family after sustaining broken ribs, a fractured scapula and hand and blindness in her left eye.