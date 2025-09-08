© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Kenai eases student rep. eligibility requirements

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published September 8, 2025 at 6:51 PM AKDT
Kenai City Hall in 2024.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
Kenai City Hall in 2024.

Kenai City Council members last week loosened eligibility requirements for young people wanting to represent students on the city council or other commissions. Traditionally, the council annually picks students from a pool of applications.

But sometimes, applications come from students who don’t meet the city’s residency or grade level requirements. That was the case this year. So, council members are changing some of the rules.

Now, students may apply to serve on the council or a commission even if they don’t live in the city of Kenai. But they must go to school in Kenai. The city will now also consider sophomores, in addition to juniors and seniors. Priority will still be given to students who are active members of a school leadership group.

Student representatives attend and participate in meetings and work sessions and act as a liaison between the group they serve on and Kenai students. They serve one-year terms and only cast advisory votes.

In recognition of the looser eligibility requirements, the city is extending the application period for would-be student representatives through Sept. 22.

Students interested in applying should contact their school’s administrative offices. Kenai City Clerk Shellie Saner said Monday that the updated policies and applications are available at Kenai Central High School, Kenai Alternative High School and Connections Home School.
Kenai Peninsula News
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
