Dermatologists watch in horror as the anti-sunscreen movement grows
Most of us know someone who’s had a recent skin cancer scare. Perhaps they found a suspicious mole or had a lesion removed. Or worse.
Five million Americans are diagnosed annually with skin cancer, and last year alone, nearly 8,000 Americans died of melanoma. So dermatologists are stunned by a new movement that falsely claims that sunscreen — one of the proven ways to prevent skin cancer — is ineffective and even dangerous.
Dr. Susan Taylor, vice chair of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania and President of the American Academy of Dermatology, joins Here & Now to explain the science and address some of the proliferating misinformation.
