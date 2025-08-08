'Language is intrinsic to identity'; Salmonfest hosts Yup'ik language workshop

Casey Jack, of Stebbins, took the stage between Saturday's music acts and introduced himself in Yup'ik to an audience of about two dozen people. He taught the group phrases like "Hello," “How are you?” and “Where are you from?” during a twenty-minute Yugtun beginner phrase session. Alaska Natives from the Central Yup’ik region, or Southwestern Alaska, call their language Yugtun.

The session was one of a handful at Salmonfest that highlighted Alaska Native language and culture. It came after a Native Youth Olympics demonstration and a reading of Yup’ik children’s stories.

“I think in general, Indigenous voices are important to be listening to,” said Foot, organizer of the Yutgun session. “I think that's kind of our duty as people who maybe are not from this land from time immemorial, to respect and learn from the people who have been.”

While the festival’s main focus is the music and environmental message, Foot says Alaska Native people have been represented at Salmonfest since its kick-off in 2011. Previous festivals have featured Indigenous cooking demonstrations, Native drum sessions and Alaska Native music headliners.

That’s in addition to Alaska Native language learning sessions, including one on the Eyak language. There are no fluent speakers of that language, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks .

Jack, who led this year’s Yup’ik workshop, also goes by his Yup’ik name Cakataar. He says demonstrations like the ones at Salmonfest help keep Indigenous language and culture alive.

“Language is intrinsic to identity," Jack said. "How can you be someone without your language? The language is the very vessel that you're using to pass down your values, your culture."

"It's a reflection of who you are as a people, where you come from, in your environment,” Jack added.

The Yutgun workshop wasn’t the first time Jack has taught his Native language. He’s a former adjunct Yup’ik professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

But Jack has never held class at a music festival.

Foot, the Yutgun workshop coordinator, says Salmonfest wouldn't be what it is without Indigenous representation.

“It's called Salmonfest, and salmon people, the stewards of this land, are Alaska Native people," Foot said. "If you're sticking true to it being about salmon, it's probably also going to be about salmon people.”

Foot says the festival’s environmental advocacy is as much about the people who rely on healthy salmon as the fish themselves.