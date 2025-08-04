One seriously injured in small plane crash in Soldotna

A small plane crash in Soldotna has left one person seriously injured and one with minor injuries, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Investigators say a Cessna 150 aircraft that had one pilot and one passenger on board crashed just after takeoff around 1 p.m. Thursday at Soldotna’s city airport. Their names have not been released.

Clint Johnson is chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska regional office.

“What witnesses are consistently saying is, as soon as the airplane became airborne, it started a very steep climb, which ended up in a loss of control,” Johnson said.

Soldotna’s public works director Kyle Kornelis says the crash ruptured the aircraft’s fuel tank and caused a spill. The runway was temporarily closed to clean up the spill and inspect the crash site.

The NTSB is investigating the crash and encourages witnesses with information to come forward. You can email investigators at witness@NTSB.gov.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.