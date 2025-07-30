Hiker rescued near Mount Marathon in Seward

A Swiss climber was rescued near the peak of Mount Marathon in Seward early Monday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Thirty-three-year-old Dennis Maurer called 911 Sunday to report he’d climbed outside his abilities and could not return without help. Troopers found the climber by drone on a steep cliff about 4,000 feet above sea level. The Alaska Air National Guard was dispatched and sent a helicopter from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage to assist with the rescue.

The National Guard hoisted the climber to safety just before 2 a.m. Monday morning. According to troopers, Maurer was not injured, but he did not have proper climbing equipment.

Tess Williams, public information officer with the Alaska State Troopers, says anyone recreating in the backcountry should be properly prepared before leaving.

“That includes bringing enough food, extra food, extra water, a first aid kit, maybe an emergency blanket or shelter," Williams said. "And then making sure someone knows where you’re going, they have your location.”

Williams says that includes informing a friend or loved one of their travel route and expected return date. She also recommends hikers and mountain climbers bring a backcountry communication device, like a satellite phone, in case of emergency.