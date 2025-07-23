Beckaroo & the Bread Guy opens second store

Coffee is brewing again inside a former cafe across the parking lot from Soldotna’s Peninsula Center Mall.

The caffeinated beverage is a new endeavor for Beckaroo & the Bread Guy, a Soldotna-based bakery that opened their second store at the old Northern Lights Espresso space last month. The company specializes in baked goods, but coffee pairs well with their other offerings, like donuts and fritters.

“We don't want drive through coffee to be served here,” said bakery co-owner Richard Dominic. “What we want, or what we would like to see, is, when people get a drink, it's something that they would like to take a picture of and put on Instagram."

Dominic is the Bread Guy. His wife Becky is Beckaroo. The duo have been serving baked goods on the Kenai Peninsula since 2021, first at farmer’s markets, then at a counter in Save-U-More.

Both are self taught bakers. Becky never liked cooking, and Richard learned to bake bread after retiring.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Beckaroo & the Bread Guy sells an assortment of specialty-baked donuts.

Today, the bakery sells everything from croissant sandwiches to cinnamon rolls. They’re baked early each morning at the Save-U-More kitchen. And while the new store doesn’t have a kitchen, it’s equipped with coffee machines.

Earlier this year, Richard and Becky saw the location was up for sale, and decided to jump on the opportunity. Becky says the move was daunting, especially for a small-scale operation.

“It's been tough," Becky said. "It took our little cushion, but we have high hopes for it. I think it's going to do very well. And so far, we're not disappointed.”

Their new location has enough seating for more than a baker's dozen of patrons. A display case near the counter shows off the day’s specialty donuts. Richard says it’s intentional – meant to entice customers.

“The number one rule of the bakery is people eat with their eyes," Richard said. "If it doesn't look good, don't put it in my case. I want people to look at it and go, ‘Wow.’”

The couple hopes to reach more people with their new location. But they also hope to inspire other small businesses.

Becky says the company's baking endeavors began in their home kitchen. But she says big risks sometimes lead to big rewards.

“It makes it all worth it, even if it's a complete flop in the air, it's okay with me," Becky said. "At least I tried, I didn't give up, and I kept going.”

Beckaroo & the Bread Guy’s new cafe off the Sterling Highway in Soldotna is open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.