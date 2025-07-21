Trump administration moves to eliminate EPA's independent science organization
The White House has made sweeping changes at the Environmental Protection Agency. After a Supreme Court ruling allowed it to continue with widespread layoffs of federal employees, it moved to eliminate the Office of Research and Development, the EPA’s independent science arm.
We discuss what that would mean with H. Christopher Frey, former assistant administrator of the Office of Research and Development.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
