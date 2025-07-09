What's behind the growing distrust in experts in science and medicine?

Denialism — a growing distrust and even dismissal of experts, particularly in science and medicine — has been on the rise in recent years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this skepticism broke down along partisan lines, with those on the left embracing and supporting public policies and expert advice, while those on the right rejected it.

Daniel Immerwahr wrote about this in his article “R.F. K.,Jr., Anthony Fauci, and the Revolt Against Expertise” in the May 19 issue of The New Yorker.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Immerwahr, a historian and contributing writer at The New Yorker.

