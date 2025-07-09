Kenaitze Tribe to launch Dena'ina language app

In a small recording studio at the Kenaitze Indian Tribe’s administrative office in Kenai, language transcriptionist Andrea Ivanoff runs through a book of Dena’ina words and phrases. She’s seated across from her grandmother and longtime Dena’ina language speaker Helen MacLean.

They’re recording content for CAN8, Kenaitze’s new language-learning computer application. It’s part of the tribe’s cultural revitalization efforts, which include Dena’ina language classes at Kenai Peninsula College and an online audio dictionary .

Historically, a lot of the tribe’s cultural programming has been geared toward children .

“For adult learners, there's no access point to learn Dena’ina,” said Kenaitze Director of Language and Cultural Preservation Joel Isaak. He’s also the language app’s project manager.

“We're hoping that this application will help foster, really a love and interest and dedication to learning Dena’ina language for our tribal members, our Dena’ina people, and the community at large," Isaak said. "And that it will help create interest for others to want to learn the language, to become teachers of the language.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Andrea Ivanoff runs through a book of Dena’ina phrases at a recording session for the Kenaitze Indian Tribe's new language learning application.

Talk of creating a Dena’ina language application first began nearly a decade ago. Isaak says the Akwesasne Freedom School, which educates Indigenous youth in upstate New York, uses a similar program.

The Kenaitze application, which is still in its beta testing phase, covers everything from basic Dena’ina vocabulary to full sentences. The 20-unit program is loaded with interactive games, spelling tests and more. Isaak says users can learn more than 400 phrases and have the option to record their voices and listen to themselves to improve their early Dena’ina speaking skills.

“Most of us, especially adults, already know how to speak English or another language and know how to read and write," Isaak said. "And so we're kind of asking people at the beginning of this application to go back to that, like infant ears learning, and so it's designed that way to give smaller chunks of information.”

The application was funded in-part by the Administration for Native Americans, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. But eight Dena’ina people developed the app, including MacLean. She’s recorded Dena’ina words and phrases almost daily for the last few years.

MacLean, who recently celebrated her 80th birthday, is the only person in Kenai who can speak the language fluently. MacLean grew up speaking Dena’ina, and says her language is part of her identity.

“My grandma, grandpa and our uncle, they told me, ‘You better not lose our words, you guys have to keep it,’” MacLean said.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Andrea Ivanoff and Helen MacLean run through Dena'ina words and phrases during a recording session for the Kenaitze Indian Tribe's new language-learning app.

MacLean and other Dena’ina people say preserving the language is important because much of their culture has been lost through the deliberate suppression of Alaska Native traditions and customs. The tribe hopes the app will educate the general public as much as tribal members about Dena’ina language and culture. Isaak says that makes for a healthier community.

“This is like, core to our identity, and it's also critical for our health and who we are as people," Isaak said. "So it helps heal the community, both the Dena’ina community and the non-Dena’ina community, by bringing health back to this place that we all call home.”

CAN8 will launch later this month for Dena’ina language students and Kenaitze employees. Once the application’s bugs are worked out, the tribe will open it to tribal members