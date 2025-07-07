Kasilof fire considered "controlled"

Crews battled a roughly 10-acre fire north of Kasilof over the weekend. The Alaska Division of Forestry first reported the so-called Bruces Fire on the Fourth of July around 4 p.m.

As of Monday CES Chief Roy Browning said one of their tankers was still shuttling water to and from the fire site. Browning says the tanker’s been ferrying water into the site all weekend, but it was expected to not be needed starting Tuesday.

Alaska’s Interagency Coordination Center reported Sunday that the fire is considered controlled and in a monitoring status. By Sunday evening, the center says all interior smokes and hot spots were mopped up and command was terminated.

Division firefighters and Central Emergency Services responded and reported no structures were immediately threatened.

The Division of Forestry reported air tankers dropped suppressants to box the fire in and that crews had laid a hose around the perimeter. There were two additional roughly half-acre spot fires associated with the larger burn. The division said it was sending a firefighting dozer to the site to help crews keep the fire perimeter secured.

Last week’s blaze comes as crews fight multiple fires in the Interior, which have razed structures, prompted evacuations and closed highways.

There is currently a burn suspension in place for the Kenai Peninsula. The division briefly lifted a separate suspension last week, then reinstated it July 3.

The suspension was issued because fire fighting resources around the state are being relocated to the Interior. The suspension is in place until fire activity is reduced and more resources are available.

Cooking and warming fires are still allowed while the suspension is in place. But, those fires must be less than 3-feet in diameter and should not be left unattended until completely extinguished.

When burning is allowed, those with burn permits are asked to follow permit regulations, which include having water on site, burning only natural materials and staying with a fire until it is completely out and cold to the touch.

Fire permits are available online and at local fire departments. Up-to-date information about wildland fires around the state is available at akfireinfo.com.